<p>Dhaka: Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) acting chairman Tarique Rahman landed in Dhaka on Thursday to a rousing welcome, weeks before the country goes to parliamentary elections.</p>.<p>His return to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bangladesh">Bangladesh </a>comes after a gap of 17 years amid a fresh wave of unrest and political instability that has been gripping the country.</p>.Who is Tarique Rahman? What does his return to Bangladesh mean for Khaleda Zia's BNP.<p>Bangladesh has been witnessing violent protests following the killing of prominent youth leader Sharif Osman Hadi.</p>.<p>Rahman, the 60-year-old son of ailing former premier Khaleda Zia, has emerged as a leading contender for prime minister in the upcoming February general elections. </p>