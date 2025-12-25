Menu
Homeworld

Bangladesh Nationalist Party acting chairman Tarique Rahman lands in Dhaka

His return to Bangladesh comes after a gap of 17 years amid a fresh wave of unrest and political instability that has been gripping the country.
Last Updated : 25 December 2025, 08:19 IST
Published 25 December 2025, 08:19 IST
World newsBangladeshDhakaBNP

