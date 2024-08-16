Bangladesh student protesters plan new party to cement their revolution

Yunus, an 84-year-old economist whose microcredit programs helped lift millions globally out of poverty, wields moral authority but there are doubts over what his administration can achieve.

"We are totally in uncharted waters, both legally and politically," said Shahdeen Malik, a constitutional expert. "The powers of this interim government are not defined because there is no constitutional provision."

Reuters interviewed more than 30 people, including key student leaders, Hasina's son and adviser Sajeeb Wazed, opposition politicians and army officers to assess the divisions left in the wake of the protests and the prospects for the new government.

Hasina, whose son said she hopes to return to Bangladesh, couldn't be reached for comment.

"The political parties are not going anywhere. You cannot wipe us out," Wazed told Reuters from the United States, where he lives. "Sooner or later, either the Awami League or the BNP will be back in power. Without our help, without our supporters, you are not going to be able to bring stability to Bangladesh."

Collaborators

On July 19, as Hasina's supporters and police battled student demonstrators, authorities detained three of the movement's most important leaders: Islam, Asif Mahmud and Abu Baker Mojumder.

Mojumder told Reuters that he was sedated and beaten by law enforcement. The treatment, he said, solidified his view that Hasina had to go.

The new police chief Mainul Islam did not respond to Reuters' questions for this story.

Previous protests had fizzled when leaders were detained but this time demonstrations raged on. Expecting to be arrested, the core of about two dozen coordinators had formed a structure in which they were supported by layers of other student-activists, said Islam, a veteran of previous protests.

Missteps by Hasina, meanwhile, fuelled public anger against her.

While the students had protested for more than a month, they were largely limited to public university campuses. Then, on July 14, Hasina held a news conference. Half an hour in, she half-smilingly referred to the demonstrators as "razakars". The pejorative describes people who collaborated with Pakistan during the 1971 war, which she contrasted with descendants of freedom fighters for whom many government jobs would be reserved.

The comment ignited furious mass protests.

At Dhaka University, male demonstrators were joined by female students who broke out of their five halls of residences, whose gates are locked in the evenings, said Umama Fatema, 25, a female student coordinator.