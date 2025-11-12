Menu
Homeworld

Bangladesh summons Indian envoy over Hasina's interactions with media

In the last few days, Hasina has given interviews to some prominent international and Indian media outlets.
Last Updated : 12 November 2025, 15:56 IST
Published 12 November 2025, 15:56 IST
World newsBangladeshSheikh Hasina

