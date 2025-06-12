Menu
Bangladesh wanted good ties with India, but 'something always went wrong': Yunus

On an audience question about the 'unclear role of India' about Hasina, Yunus responded: 'All the anger (against Hasina) has now transferred to India because she went there.'
PTI
Last Updated : 12 June 2025, 06:28 IST

India NewsWorld newsBangladeshMuhammad Yunus

