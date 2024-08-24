Bangladeshi border guards detain ex-supreme court judge near border with India

Dhaka: A retired judge of Bangladesh's Supreme Court was detained from the northeastern frontier with India in Sylhet while he was allegedly attempting to flee the country, the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) said late on Friday.

The report came hours after the arrest of Awami League leader ASM Firoz from his residence.

The BGB headquarters, in an SMS, informed reporters that they have detained former apex appellate division judge of the Supreme Court Shamsuddin Chowdhury Manik as he was trying to cross over to India through Sylhet’s Kanaighat border.