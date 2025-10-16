Menu
Bangladesh’s main political party BNP cautions Yunus not to antagonise army

Salahuddin Ahmed, the party’s standing committee member, told Yunus during an emergency meeting with political parties that “we (BNP) want you to maintain a good relation with the armed forces”.
Last Updated : 16 October 2025, 00:13 IST
Published 16 October 2025, 00:13 IST
