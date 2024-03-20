Biden donors laments support for Israel's war on Gaza, warn over Israel-Gaza policy

The letter’s signatories include a handful of donors who gave six-figure sums to Biden’s presidential campaigns in 2020 and 2024, though a preponderance of donors who signed the letter have given smaller amounts to candidates and causes more progressive than Biden, according to Federal Election Commission reports.

Among those listed are Paul Egerman, a finance co-chair for Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s 2020 presidential campaign; David and Elizabeth Steinglass, who between them gave $1.4 million to Democratic candidates and causes in 2020, including $100,000 to Biden’s campaign committees; Caroline Gabel, an environmentalist who has given $315,000 to Democrats and $51,000 to Biden’s campaign committees this election cycle; and George Krupp, who gave $1.2 million to Democrats in 2020 and has donated more than $600,000 to them during the 2024 election cycle.

Steinglass declined to comment. Egerman and Gabel did not respond to messages. Krupp, in an interview arranged by Biden’s campaign, said that while he was upset about Biden’s position on Israel, he still planned to co-host a fundraiser for the president in September in Boston.

“I would like to see the president take a harder stand as it relates to humanitarian aid,” Krupp said. “If he can prevent continued civilian casualties, that would also be a desire for me.”

Krupp said he was personally uncertain about the letter’s conclusion that the war in Gaza is hurting Biden politically. The letter laments Biden’s support for Israel’s war effort and its prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu.

“Regrettably President Biden has provided what appears to be unconditional support for the Israeli operation,” it reads. “The Biden administration has been providing armaments, including 2,000-pound bombs which have been used to flatten entire civilian neighborhoods, causing massive casualties with a high ratio of women and children. President Biden has asked Netanyahu to minimize civilian casualties but has threatened no consequences as Netanyahu has continued to ignore him.”