Biden raises $10 million in 24 hours after his State of the Union speech

The fundraising haul is notable given the Biden campaign and his Democratic Party allies raised over $42 million in the entire month of January.

An estimated 32.2 million people watched Biden's State of the Union speech, according to Nielsen ratings from 14 television networks, an increase of 18 per cent from last year. This did not include viewers on streaming, social media and other platforms.

Leaning into its cash edge, the Biden campaign on Saturday announced a $30 million ad blitz, which will target key battleground states over the next six weeks. Biden and Trump remain neck-and-neck in the contest for the White House, a Reuters/Ipsos poll in February showed, with the former president backed by 37 per cent of respondents and Biden supported by 34 per cent.