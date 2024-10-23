Home
Biden says Trump should be locked up 'politically'

"We got to lock him up," Biden said to applause at a Democratic campaign office in Concord, New Hampshire. "Politically lock him up. Lock him out. That's what we have to do," he said.
Reuters
Last Updated : 23 October 2024, 03:01 IST

Published 23 October 2024, 03:01 IST
