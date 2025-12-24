Blast in Moscow kills three people including 2 police officers, probe on

<p>Two police officers and another person were killed in a blast in southern Moscow, the Investigative Committee said on Wednesday.</p> <p>Russia's Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes, said it was "establishing the circumstances of an incident in southern Moscow that injured two traffic police officers", news agency AFP said.</p><p>The incident took place near where Lieutenant General Fanil Sarvarov was killed on Monday by an explosive device that had been placed under his parked car, report said</p><p>Investigators were inspecting the scene and carrying out forensic analysis including "medical and explosive examinations".</p>