Homeworld

Blast rips through cafe in Russia's Voronezh: Report

Last Updated 01 April 2024, 08:11 IST

Moscow: A blast ripped through a Central Asian-themed cafe in the Russian city of Voronezh on Monday, shattering windows, Russian news agencies reported, citing local police.

The shattered windows of the "Eastern Tea House" on Lenin Street were shown in footage published by the Zvezda news service.

RIA state news agency quoted police as saying they were investigating after reports about damage at the cafe.

It was not immediately clear if there were casualties.

(Published 01 April 2024, 08:11 IST)
World newsRussia

