Bodies of foreign aid workers killed in Israeli strike leave Gaza

The bodies of foreign aid workers killed in an Israeli airstrike in Gaza were brought to the crossing with Egypt on Wednesday as international outrage simmered over an attack that highlighted the dangers faced by humanitarian staff in the enclave.

The strike late on Monday night hit a convoy of three vehicles and killed seven staff of the aid group World Central Kitchen (WCK), including citizens of Australia, Britain, and Poland, a dual citizen of the United States and Canada as well as a Palestinian colleague, who was buried at his home.

Their deaths prompted a wave of condemnation from some of Israel's closest allies, including US President Joe Biden, who said he was "outraged" by what he said was "not a stand-alone incident".