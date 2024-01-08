Boss scraps worker's leave request agreed on during interview; here's what happened next

Despite an agreement in place with their boss, the new worker found themselves slated to work during the period they were supposed to be on leave.

"Just got my schedule for January and I'm scheduled to work that week. When I went to my manager, he said that they had a lot of work and I didn't have any vacation time. What should I do? I work at a machine shop making pretty good money. Besides this, everything else is relatively fine", the worker shared.

Those on Reddit had suggestions, including writing an email to HR 'saying that this was discussed as part of your hiring process.'

The employee followed the advice and then shared, "Took the advice and sent an email to HR and my manager. They said that this was agreed upon at the interview. I will have the time off work, unpaid. The manager doesn't seem happy about this though. Although things worked out, I will most likely be searching for another job."

There were other helpful suggestions on the Reddit thread as well, urging the employee to get all confirmations in email.

"Always get confirmation in writing, whether it's email, etc. Always get written confirmation from your direct manager when you start too. They can't deny it - it wasn't up for debate", an individual said.