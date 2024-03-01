Brian Mulroney, Canada's 18th Prime Minister and the man behind NAFTA, passes away

Columnist Andrew Coyne wrote in the Canadian magazine Macleans in 2010: "It is not that Mulroney had done business with Schreiber, or that he made such strenuous efforts to conceal it. It is that he lied about it: lied to keep it a secret, certainly, but more tellingly lied after it was no longer a secret -- notably in his testimony before the Oliphant inquiry. To be sure, the judge does not use such precise words. But on point after point, his meaning is unmistakable. He does not believe what Mulroney told him."