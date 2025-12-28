Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Brigitte Bardot, icon of French cinema, dies at 91

Despite her influence, Bardot found celebrity life isolating. She often spoke of being a prisoner of her own fame, unable to enjoy life’s simple pleasures.
Last Updated : 28 December 2025, 11:06 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 December 2025, 11:06 IST
World newsFrench

Follow us on :

Follow Us