Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Britain is set to stop using coal. It’s a risky experiment

Coal turned the machinery in textile factories; it fuelled the locomotives on railways; it replaced wood fireplaces, heating British homes. Most of all, it provided electricity.
DHNS
Last Updated : 30 September 2024, 22:21 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 September 2024, 22:21 IST
World newsBritainCoal

Follow us on :

Follow Us