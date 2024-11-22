Britain's Queen Camilla to miss annual show with illness

<p>London: Britain's Queen Camilla pulled out of one of the royals' most high-profile annual events on Friday night as she continues to experience the effects of a chest infection that she suffered earlier this month, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said.</p><p>Camilla, 77, was due to attend the Royal Variety Performance at London's Royal Albert Hall with husband King Charles, but he will now go to the charity entertainment show alone.</p><p>"The queen continues to experience some lingering post-viral symptoms, as a result of which doctors have advised that, after a busy week of engagements, Her Majesty should prioritise sufficient rest," the spokesperson said.</p>.US bars more food, metal imports over China's alleged forced labour.<p>A chest infection in the first week of November forced Camilla to cancel events for several days, but she had since returned to official duties.</p><p>A royal source said there was no cause for alarm but that, given the length and lateness of the show, she had decided to heed medical advice not to overstretch herself.</p><p>The queen was "naturally disappointed to miss the evening's entertainments, and sends her sincere apologies to all those involved, but is a great believer that 'the show must go on'," the source added.</p><p>"She hopes to be back to full strength and regular public duties very soon."</p><p>Camilla will remain in London on Friday but will go to the royal couple's Sandringham home in eastern England next week as planned.</p><p>The Royal Variety Show, which supports a charity helping members of the entertainment industry, has been held since 1912, making it the world's longest running entertainment show, according to Buckingham Palace. </p>