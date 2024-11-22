Home
world

Britain's Queen Camilla to miss annual show with illness

Camilla, 77, was due to attend the Royal Variety Performance at London's Royal Albert Hall with husband King Charles, but he will now go to the charity entertainment show alone.
Reuters
Last Updated : 22 November 2024, 16:42 IST

Published 22 November 2024, 16:42 IST
Britain

