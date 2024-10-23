Home
world

Caiman-eating jaguars survive fires in Brazil's Pantanal wetlands

Unlike other animals trapped and burnt to death, jaguars know how to seek refuge on the banks of rivers where food is available in the caimans and capybaras they hunt.
Reuters
Last Updated : 23 October 2024, 13:33 IST

Published 23 October 2024, 13:33 IST
World news Brazil

