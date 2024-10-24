Home
Canada to cut immigration numbers, government source says

Canada will bring in 395,000 new permanent residents in 2025, 380,000 in 2026 and 365,000 in 2027, down from 485,000 in 2024, according to a government source.
24 October 2024

