Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Canada's Trudeau urges unity on US tariff threat

Two major provinces quickly called on him to address the US President-elect's concerns.
Reuters
Last Updated : 26 November 2024, 17:06 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 November 2024, 17:06 IST
CanadaDonald TrumpJustin Trudeau

Follow us on :

Follow Us