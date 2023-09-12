Home
Homeworld

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau to leave this afternoon; tech issue with aircraft resolved

Trudeau and his delegation, who were to leave Delhi after the G20 summit on Sunday, are stranded here due to the technical issue with the aircraft.
Last Updated 12 September 2023, 08:01 IST

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his delegation are expected to depart from the national capital on Tuesday afternoon as the technical issue with his aircraft has been resolved.

In a statement on Tuesday, the prime minister's office said the plane has been cleared to fly.

Trudeau and his delegation, who were to leave Delhi after the G20 summit on Sunday, are stranded here due to the technical issue with the aircraft.

'The technical issue with the plane has been resolved. The plane has been cleared to fly. The Canadian delegation is expected to depart this afternoon,' the statement said.

On Monday, the prime minister's office said the Canadian Armed Forces continue their best efforts to get the delegation home.

'We will keep you updated regularly as the situation evolves. Their latest update shows an earliest possible departure of Tuesday late afternoon. The situation remains fluid,' it had said.

(Published 12 September 2023, 08:01 IST)
India NewsWorld newsCanadaJustin Trudeau

