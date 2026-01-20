<p>Sydney: Australian police are investigating whether a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Canada">Canadian </a>tourist discovered dead on a beach in the northern state of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Australia">Queensland </a>drowned or was attacked by a pack of dingoes, the wild dogs native to the country.</p><p>The 19-year-old woman was found on Monday after telling friends she was going for a swim on K'Gari, an island off the Queensland coast, police said.</p>.Australia parliament returns with moment of silence for Bondi mass shooting victims.<p>"At this stage it's too early to confirm how the young lady lost her life. We are investigating all possibilities," Queensland police inspector Paul Algie told a press conference, but gave no details of the woman's identity.</p><p>"People travelling down the beach noticed the group of dingoes, stopped very quickly and obviously scared those dingoes away and uncovered the young lady's body," he added.</p><p>The wild dogs roam the island freely, emboldened by growing human contact, the state's environment ministry has said. They are capable of injuring and occasionally killing people, especially children.</p>