China boy stabs classmate with sewing awl over 200 times, officials say not 'bullying'

In a disturbing event, a class six girl in China was stabbed by her classmate with sewing awl more than 200 hundred time over a span of three months.

The girl suffered muscle injuries and was blackmailed for money.

Many people are outraged after officials said that this case "did not meet the standards of bullying".

As per a report by South China Morning Post, she was stabbed by a transfer student at a school in Shandong province. He used a needle that was about 7 to 8 cm long and pierced it into her leg.

The boy even used a paper cutter to stab her, slapped her and forced her to eat paper and pencil lead.

"It hurt so much, I wanted to die," the girl said, as reported by the publication.