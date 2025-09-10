<p>Beijing: China's foreign ministry on Wednesday condemned Israel's strike on Qatar's capital a day earlier, linking it to what it called the "unbalanced stance of certain external powers on Middle East issues", in an apparent reference to the United States.</p><p>Israel attempted to kill <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/hamas">Hamas</a> political leaders with an airstrike on Doha on Tuesday, expanding its military campaign in the Middle East with what the U.S. described as a unilateral attack that does not advance American and Israeli interests.</p><p>China firmly opposed Israel's violation of Qatar's territorial sovereignty, its foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian told a regular press conference.</p><p>"China strongly urges all parties concerned, particularly Israel, to make greater positive efforts to quell the fighting and restart negotiations, rather than the opposite," he said.</p>.China calls on all parties, 'especially Israel', to deescalate tensions after Nasrallah's killing.<p>Without naming the United States, China urged "certain major powers" to "play a constructive role in promoting a ceasefire, ending hostilities, and easing regional tensions".</p><p>Lin referred to the attack as being "inextricably linked to the long-standing and gravely unbalanced stance of certain external powers on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/middle-east">Middle East</a> issues".</p><p>U.S. President Donald Trump said he was "very unhappy about every aspect" of the Israeli strike and would be giving a full statement on the issue on Wednesday.</p>