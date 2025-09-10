Menu
Homeworld

China condemns Israel strike in Doha, concerned about escalation

Without naming the United States, China urged "certain major powers" to "play a constructive role in promoting a ceasefire, ending hostilities, and easing regional tensions".
Last Updated : 10 September 2025, 10:41 IST
Published 10 September 2025, 10:41 IST
World newsChinaIsraelUnited States of AmericaHamasMiddle EastDoha

