<p>Beijing: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/china">China</a> on Sunday congratulated Sushila Karki on taking office as the prime minister of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nepal">Nepal's</a> interim government, stressing the "time-honoured friendship" between the two neighbouring countries.</p>.<p>Karki, 73, took over as the head of the interim government on Friday following a week of violent protests.</p>.<p>"China congratulates Madam Sushila Karki on becoming Prime Minister of Nepal's interim government," a spokesperson of the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a press release here on Sunday.</p>.<p>"China and Nepal share a time-honoured friendship. China, as always, respects the development path chosen independently by the people of Nepal," the spokesperson said.</p><p>"We stand ready to work with Nepal to promote the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence, enhance exchanges and cooperation in various fields, and further advance bilateral relations," the spokesperson added.</p>.<p>Karki was sworn in on Friday night as Nepal's first woman prime minister, ending days of political uncertainty after the abrupt resignation of Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli following widespread anti-government protests against a ban on social media and alleged corruption.</p>.<p>Oli quit on Tuesday shortly after hundreds of agitators entered his office demanding his resignation. More than 50 were killed in the nationwide protests. </p>