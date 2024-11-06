Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

China reacts cautiously to Trump’s victory

The state media, however, said Trump's victory could mark a new beginning in China-US relations “if the chance that has been offered is not wasted.”
PTI
Last Updated : 06 November 2024, 16:39 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 November 2024, 16:39 IST
ChinaDonald TrumpUS Presidential ElectionsAmerica

Follow us on :

Follow Us