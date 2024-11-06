China reacts cautiously to Trump’s victory

<p>Beijing: China on Wednesday reacted guardedly to Donald Trump's election as the US president for the second time, saying it will continue to handle China-US relations in accordance with the “principles of mutual respect and peaceful coexistence.”</p><p>The state media, however, said Trump's victory could mark a new beginning in China-US relations “if the chance that has been offered is not wasted.”</p>.<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/united-states-of-america-presidential-elections-2024-democratic-party-republican-donald-trump-kamala-harris-elon-musk-joe-biden-tim-walz-j-d-vance-washington-dc-capitol-news-us-elections-polls-3262719">Track live news from the US Elections here</a><br><br>The wary reaction came amid heightened concerns and uncertainties here over Trump's assertions to continue tough policy towards Beijing, especially further hiking tariffs on Chinese exports.</p><p>“The presidential election of the United States is its internal affair. We respect the choice of the American people,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told a media briefing while responding to questions on Trump's win.</p>.US Elections 2024: Trump triumphs, trumps Kamala to become 47th US President.<p>She dismissed the question on his campaign promise to sharply raise tariffs on Chinese imports, higher than his first term by saying, “We do not respond to hypothetical questions.”</p><p>Asked how the election outcome will affect the US-China ties, she said, “Our policy towards the United States has been consistent, and we will continue to view and handle China-United States relations in accordance with the principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation.”</p><p>The return of Trump as US President for his second term after a gap of four years has increased Beijing’s anxieties especially when the Chinese economy faces serious slowdown resulting in declining growth rate with job losses and increased unemployment.</p><p>Meanwhile, in its “flash editorial” on Trump’s re-election, state-run China Daily said, Trump's victory “could mark a new beginning in China-US relations if the chance that has been offered is not wasted.”</p><p>“The upcoming four years will provide new opportunities for the next US administration to take the overall picture of China-US ties into account and strengthen dialogue and communication with China to properly handle the differences that exist between the world's two largest economies.”</p><p>The differences range from the Taiwan question to trade, and to the South China Sea, it said.</p><p>In his first term, Trump had launched a trade war against China imposing tariffs on over USD 380 billion on Chinese imports in 2018-19 claiming that China is “ripping off” America.</p><p>His successor Joe Biden continued the tariffs, further denting China's profits.</p><p>During his campaign, Trump threatened to impose over 60 per cent tariffs on Chinese imports, which last year accounted for USD 427.2 billion.</p><p>The China-US relations became tense over a host of policies, including blocking Chinese tech, pursued by Trump. He also blamed China for the Covid-19 pandemic saying that the virus emanated from a bio-lab in Wuhan.</p><p>The military relations between the two countries had also remained tense under Trump’s previous presidency.</p>