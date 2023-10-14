Home
India
World Cup 2023
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

We support Arab League, will continue humanitarian assistance to Palestine: China's special envoy

China's special envoy told that China supports the 22-member strong Arab League in playing an important role on the "Palestinian issue" and will continue to provide humanitarian assistance to the Palestinian people.
Last Updated 14 October 2023, 03:35 IST

Follow Us

Beijing: China's Special Envoy on the Middle East on Friday met with representatives of the Arab League in China for an emergency session on the crisis in Israel and Gaza, according to a statement from China's Foreign Ministry released on Saturday.

China's special envoy, Zhai Jun, told the meeting that China supports the 22-member strong Arab League in playing an important role on the "Palestinian issue" and will continue to provide humanitarian assistance to the Palestinian people.

"The international community should earnestly enhance its sense of urgency to return to the correct basis of the Two State Solution to realise the peaceful coexistence of the two states of Palestine and Israel," Zhai said, according to the statement.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 14 October 2023, 03:35 IST)
World newsChinaPalestineIsrael-Palestine ConflictMiddle EastArab

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT