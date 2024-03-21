China's Tibet offers college exam takers a spot if their parents invest $4,00,000

Beijing: Tibet is luring investors from elsewhere in China with a promise to let their children take university entrance exams there in return for an investment of at least $400,000, an unusual move to exploit what is considered an easier scoring system.

With a population that is 90 per cent ethnic Tibetan, the region has one of China's lowest college entry barriers, a key edge for the millions of students who take the competitive "gaokao" entrance exams each year, hoping to secure lucrative white-collar jobs.

The plan has sparked debate on Chinese social media, however, with some posters arguing it would be unfair to students from the mountainous region, while others supported it.

"What about the enrolment rate of kids born in Tibet?" asked one user on the popular Weibo platform.

Amid growing concern as the exam approaches in early June, the education ministry issued a notice on Wednesday vowing to crack down on "gaokao migrants", as students seeking to benefit from such a plan have been dubbed.