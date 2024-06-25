Chinese and Japanese coast guard ships in stand-off around disputed islands

Beijing/Tokyo: Chinese and Japanese coast guard vessels engaged in a stand off in around a group of disputed islands in the East China Sea on Monday, according to statements from both countries.

The islands, referred to as the Senkakus in Japan and the Diaoyus in China, are claimed by both countries. Coast guard vessels from both nations frequently patrol the contested waters.

Beijing on Monday said it took "necessary control measures" and "drove away" four Japanese fishing vessels and several patrol boats between June 20-24.