Chinese military practiced Taiwan invasion manoeuvres in 2023, says US general

Canberra/Sydney: Chinese military drills in the straits of Taiwan in 2023 practiced manoeuvres key to an invasion of the island, although an actual attack was not imminent or inevitable, a senior US general in the region said on Thursday.

In the exercises, the People's Liberation Army simulated a maritime and air blockade of Taiwan, amphibious assaults and counter-intervention operations, Lieutenant General Stephen Sklenka, Deputy Commander of US Indo-Pacific Command, said in a speech in Canberra.

"The PLA continues to exercise critical elements of a potential military invasion of Taiwan," he said.