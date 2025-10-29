<p>A desperate marriage agreement in China turned into an inspiring and beautiful love story when a woman battling uremia tied the knot with a terminally ill man just as an act of survival.</p><p>It all started in 2013 when 24-year-old Wang Xiao suffering from uremia was desperate to get a kidney transplant, without which she had only one year to live.</p><p>With no matching donor among her relatives and friends, Wang, as suggested by a fellow patient, posted a marriage advertisement in a cancer support group, seeking to marry a terminally ill man who would give his kidney to her after his death. </p>.‘We fell in love during long walks and conversations’: Saif Ali Khan opens up about his relationship with Kareena.<p>“I will take the best care of you after marriage. Please forgive me; I just want to live,” Wang wrote in her ad, <a href="https://www.scmp.com/news/people-culture/trending-china/article/3330528/sick-china-woman-marries-cancer-patient-part-kidney-donation-deal-couple-fall-love">according</a> to <em>South China Morning Post</em>.</p><p>Soon, she received a response from 27-year-old Yu Jianping, who was fighting myeloma. </p><p>Their blood types matched, and the duo decided to marry on an agreement that Wang would take care of him during his treatment, and would look after his father after his demise. In return, Yu agreed to donate his kidney to Wang after his death.</p><p>However, the survival agreement soon blossomed into a beautiful relationship as they started talking and taking care of each other on a daily basis.</p><p>While Yu started to feel optimistic about his health, Wang was determined to save his life and started selling flower bouquets at a street stall in order to arrange money for his bone-marrow transplant. She also would place cards alongside the flowers narrating their story, which moved many of her customers, and her sales boosted.</p><p>With good sales and her savings, Wang could arrange 5,00,000 yuan ($70,000) which was enough for his surgery.</p><p>While Yu's condition stabilised, Wang's health also miraculously improved, and doctors felt that a kidney transplant might no longer be required for her.</p><p>The couple now runs a flower shop and living a healthy life together. Their love story was also later made into a film titled <em>Viva La Vida.</em></p>