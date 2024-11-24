Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Climate change protest forces ship to abort arrival at coal port in Australia; 170 arrested

Climate change is a divisive issue in Australia, the world's second-biggest exporter of thermal coal and the largest exporter of coking coal.
Reuters
Last Updated : 24 November 2024, 07:33 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 November 2024, 07:33 IST
World newsAustraliaClimate Change

Follow us on :

Follow Us