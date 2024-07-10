'Comptonatus chasei': The most complete UK dinosaur in a century found on England's Isle of Wight

The dinosaur, made up of 149 bones, was found in the cliffs of Compton Bay on the Isle of Wight, off the southern coast of England, in 2013 by late fossil collector Nick Chase.

It was named "Comptonatus chasei" as a tribute to Chase.

"Nick had a phenomenal nose for finding dinosaur bones... This really is a remarkable find," Lockwood said.

"It helps us understand more about the different types of dinosaurs that lived in England in the Early Cretaceous," said Lockwood, also the lead author of a new paper describing the species published in the Journal of Systematic Palaeontology.

The remains of a meat-eating dinosaur belonging to an ancient predator bigger than anything known from the whole of Europe was discovered on the island in 2022. It was also from the Cretaceous Period.