Cornell University student faces federal charges over antisemitic threats

Federal prosecutors on Tuesday charged a Cornell University student for allegedly making online threats against Jewish students at the Ivy League school over the weekend.

The arrest follows warnings by officials to a congressional hearing on Tuesday about increased hate directed at Jewish students in the US during the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in Gaza.

The US government and advocacy groups have reported increased threats against Jews, Muslims and Arab Americans since fighting broke out in Gaza.

A federal complaint identified the Cornell suspect as Patrick Dai, 21, charging him with posting threats to kill or injure another person using interstate communications.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul had previously said a "person of interest" was in New York State Police custody for questioning.

The US Justice Department accused him of posting messages to the Cornell section of an online discussion site that included calls for the deaths of Jewish people and threats to "shoot up" a campus dining hall serving Kosher food.

Reuters could not immediately identify Dai's attorney to make a statement in his defense.

Federal prosecutors allege Dai threatened to stab and slit the throat of any Jewish men he saw on campus, to rape and throw off a cliff any Jewish women, and to behead any Jewish babies. He also threatened to use an assault rifle to shoot Jewish people the Justice Department said in a press release.