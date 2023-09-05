Current climate policies not enough to meet Paris targets, reveals Lancet study

These countries would emit more than 27 times their fair share of the 'global carbon budget' that must not be exceeded if we are to avert catastrophic warming beyond 1.5 degrees Celsius, as required by the Paris Agreement.

The researchers argue that the pursuit of economic growth in high-income countries is at odds with internationally agreed climate targets, and call for transformative 'post-growth' climate policy centred around sufficiency, fairness, and wellbeing.