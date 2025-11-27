Menu
Homeworld

Death toll in Hong Kong's high-rise inferno mounts to 75; over 280 missing

Some 76 people were injured, including 15 in critical condition and 28 listed as serious. The dead also include a firefighter. Many are still trapped inside the buildings.
Last Updated : 27 November 2025, 16:01 IST
World newsChinaFire AccidentHong Kong

