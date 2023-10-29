Death toll in Mexico from devastating Hurricane Otis rises to 39

Mexico City: The death toll from Hurricane Otis, a Category 5 storm which unleashed devastation in the Mexican Pacific resort city of Acapulco earlier this week, has risen to 39, according to the latest government figures on Saturday.

Otis pounded Acapulco with winds of 165 miles per hour (266 km per hour) early on Wednesday, flooding the city, tearing roofs from homes, stores and hotels, submerging vehicles, and severing communications as well as road and air connections.

The government had previously reported 27 people had died and that four others were missing due to Otis.

Looting has ravaged

Acapulco since the record-breaking storm left thousands of residents struggling to get food and water.

The revised death toll comprised 29 men and 10 women, according to an official statement citing figures from the government of Guerrero, the state where Acapulco is located.

It said more than 220,000 homes and 80% of the hotel sector have been affected, and over 513,000 people lost power.