Displaced Gaza Strip residents put pressure on Egypt’s border

Rafah was home to a few hundreds of thousands of people before the war, and its population has skyrocketed in recent weeks. People fleeing the air campaign in the north arrived early in the war, even though Israel has continued to bombed targets in Rafah as well. Tens of thousands more have arrived this month, aid groups say, clustering the areas of Tel al-Sultan, and al-Mawasi, farther west on the Mediterranean coast.

The long history of Palestinians being displaced during their 75 years of conflict with Israel has left their leaders and their Arab neighbors worried that an exodus of Gaza residents into Egypt would become permanent.

To protect itself from such a scenario and to forestall an influx of Hamas and other Gaza militants, Egypt has spent years fortifying its 7.5-mile border with Gaza.

Over the past decade, Egyptian forces have flooded and destroyed a network of smuggling tunnels under the border and have strengthened the barrier that runs along it. In some places, that barrier now consists of a towering metal wall with fencing on top to keep people from climbing over it, in addition to underground barriers to prevent the digging of new tunnels.

Between 2013 and 2015, Egypt also evicted thousands of people from their homes and destroyed more than 3,000 structures along its side of the border to create a buffer zone, according to a report by Human Rights Watch. Since the current war began, the Egyptian army has added more fortifications, erecting sand barriers and stationing tanks and other military vehicles near the border, according to local residents.

At the same time, on the Gaza side, Hamas, whose militants are busy fighting Israel, has largely abandoned border security.

So far, Egypt’s fortifications appear to be strong enough to keep Gaza residents from slipping over the border. But security at the crossing is light, and a large, angry crowd might able to push through, according to people who have gone through the crossing recently. Another risk is that new holes are opened in the barrier, either by errant Israel strikes or by militants or residents with explosives seeking a way out.

That is not without precedent. In 2008, Hamas blew holes in the barrier, and tens of thousands of Gaza residents rushed through, using their visit to stock up on everything from cigarettes to satellite dishes before heading back to their besieged territory.