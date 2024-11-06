Donald Trump dances to 'YMCA' after victory speech: Why he loves the song

<p>Donald Trump, all set to become the 47th President of the United States, did a little victory jig at the end of the address in Florida -- and you guessed it, it was to <em>YMCA</em>, the Village People song that has become a staple at the Republican's MAGA (Make America Great Again) rallies. </p>.<p><em>YMCA</em> came out in October 1978 but has left a lasting impact. While the song initially had strong associations with the LGBTQ culture, it has since been co-opted into the mainstream, and is used in sports events across the US and Europe.</p><p>As for Trump, he began to use the song when he was recovering from Covid-19, using the infectious tune to inject energy into his rallies. </p><p><em><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/united-states-of-america-presidential-elections-2024-democratic-party-republican-donald-trump-kamala-harris-elon-musk-joe-biden-tim-walz-j-d-vance-washington-dc-capitol-news-us-elections-polls-3262719">Track latest news from the US Elections here</a></em></p><p>The upbeat spirit seemed to resonate with his support base and the song was played widely during the anti-lockdown protests in Michigan where the song blasted on loudspeakers as militia members protested the restrictions at the state Capitol. </p><p>Trump also had the song play when he was departing from the White House at the end of his presidency. </p><p>Dr A Jamie Saris, a professor of anthropology at Ireland's Maynooth University <a href="https://www.maynoothuniversity.ie/research/spotlight-research/why-donald-trump-dancing-ymca" rel="nofollow">observed</a> that Trump's support base at many times lean into aesthetics of the past and <em>YMCA</em> does just that, helping them unlock their nostalgia. It helps them tap into a desire for a simpler and idealised version of America -- something that aligns with Trump's campaign. </p><p>While Village People frontman Victor Willis had previously objected to Trump using the band's song <em>YMCA</em> he eventually changed his tune. Considering the boost in publicity from the use of the song at MAGA rallies, Willis had said that he was open to Kamala Harris using the song as well, while declaring his support for the Democratic candidate who fell short of making history as the first woman president of the US. </p>