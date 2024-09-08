Donald Trump looks to energize small-town base at Wisconsin rally

Mosinee: Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump on Saturday spoke at a rally in Wisconsin, a battleground state that could decide the election, as he tries to solidify support in a key part of his support base: working-class and rural whites.

The former president has seen his support erode among most demographic groups since his Democratic rival in the Nov. 5 election, Vice President Kamala Harris, replaced President Joe Biden atop the Democratic ticket over the summer.

Trump took to the podium in Mosinee, a town of about 4,500 people near Wausau, a small city of about 40,000, but hours from the state's major population centers, namely Milwaukee and Madison.

Marathon County, where Mosinee is located, used to be politically competitive, having voted for Democratic nominee Barack Obama in 2008. Since then, the county has veered right, having favored Trump in 2016 and 2020, both times by about 18 points.

Nationally, Harris is leading Trump among Hispanic voters by 13 percentage points, according to the latest Reuters/Ipsos poll, conducted in August, while Biden led that demographic by just five points in May. She has also boosted her support among Black Americans, outperforming Biden by seven points among that demographic.