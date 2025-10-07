Donald Trump says he has 'sort of' made a decision on supplying tomahawk missiles to Ukraine

<p>Washington: U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday he would want to know what Ukraine planned to do with U.S.-made Tomahawk missiles before agreeing to supply them because he does not want to escalate Russia's war against Ukraine.</p><p>Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has asked the U.S. to sell Tomahawks to European nations that would send them to Ukraine.</p><p>Tomahawk missiles have a range of 2,500 km (1,550 miles), putting Moscow in the range of Ukraine's arsenal, were Kyiv to be granted them.</p><p>Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a video clip released on Sunday that if Washington supplied Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine for long-range strikes deep into Russia, it would lead to the destruction of Moscow's relationship with Washington.</p>.Hamas will face 'complete obliteration' if it refuses to cede power in Gaza: Donald Trump.<p>Asked by reporters at the White House whether he had decided about supplying Ukraine with Tomahawks, Trump did not rule it out and said he had "sort of made a decision" on the matter.</p><p>"I think I want to find out what they're doing with them," he said. "Where are they sending them? I guess I'd have to ask that question."</p><p>"I would ask some questions. I'm not looking to escalate that war," he added.</p><p>There was no immediate response from the Kremlin and the Zelenskiy administration to Reuters’ request to comment outside business hours. </p>