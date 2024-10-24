Home
Donald Trump says he'd fire Special Counsel Jack Smith if elected president

US Attorney General Merrick Garland in November 2022 appointed Smith to the special counsel role, one meant to give him independence in leading the politically charged investigations into Trump.
Reuters
24 October 2024

Published 24 October 2024, 18:12 IST
