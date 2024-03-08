Donald Trump slams Joe Biden, calls him 'angry, mentally disturbed'

Washington: Donald Trump on Friday blasted Joe Biden and his State of the Union address, saying that the US President was "angry and mentally disturbed" and suffers from a terminal case of "Trump derangement syndrome".

Trump, 77, the Republican Party's presumptive nominee, was reacting to Biden's final State of the Union address, in which the 81-year-old Democrat slammed the former president on several issues, ranging from his recent comment on Russian President Vladimir Putin, immigration, January 6 insurrection, abortion, and gun control.

Biden, who is seeking another term as the president, refrained from naming Trump but referred to him indirectly as his "predecessor" as many as 13 times during his speech on Thursday.

In an interview with Fox News on Friday, Trump said that Biden "suffers from a terminal case of Trump derangement syndrome, which is only curable through impeachment."