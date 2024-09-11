Home
US Presidential Debate Live: Trump claims Haitian immigrants in Springfield, Ohio, are 'eating the pets' of Americans

Republican Donald Trump and Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris immediately went on the offensive in the opening segment of their first presidential debate on Tuesday, each seeking a campaign-altering moment in their closely fought election. Harris, 59, attacked Trump's intention to impose high tariffs on foreign goods - a proposal she has likened to a sales tax on the middle class - while touting her plan to offer tax benefits to families and small businesses. Trump, 78, criticized Harris for the persistent inflation during the Biden administration's term, though he overstated the level of price increases. He also pivoted quickly to his top issue, immigration, claiming again without evidence that immigrants from "insane asylums" are crossing the U.S. southern border with Mexico. Follow DH for more updates!
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 11 September 2024, 03:03 IST

Highlights
08:0011 Sep 2024

We'll do away with Obamacare if we come up with a better alternative, says Trump

07:5311 Sep 2024

'My rallies, we have the biggest rallies': Trump

07:5311 Sep 2024

Harris on Trump in early moments

07:5311 Sep 2024

Trump on Harris in early moments

07:5311 Sep 2024

Trump actually thanked President Xi for what he did during Covid, says Harris

08:3311 Sep 2024

Here's what chess legend Gary Kasparov had to say about the debate

08:3011 Sep 2024

Kamala Harris declares gun ownership

08:2511 Sep 2024

Mark Ruffalo praises Kamala Harris' performance in the debate

08:2411 Sep 2024

Ukraine

Trump: "I want the war to stop. I want to save lives," Trump said, when asked if he wanted Ukraine to win the war with Russia.

Harris: "If Donald Trump were president, Putin would be sitting in Kyiv right now," said Harris."

08:1711 Sep 2024

Israel-Gaza conflict

Harris: "It must end immediately, and the way it will end is we need a ceasefire deal, and we need the hostages out."

Trump: "She hates Israel. If she's president, I believe that Israel will not exist within two years from now," he said, to which Harris replied, ""That's absolutely not true. I have my entire career and life supported Israel and the Israeli people."

Published 11 September 2024, 02:24 IST
