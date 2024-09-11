US Presidential Debate Live: Trump claims Haitian immigrants in Springfield, Ohio, are 'eating the pets' of Americans
Republican Donald Trump and Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris immediately went on the offensive in the opening segment of their first presidential debate on Tuesday, each seeking a campaign-altering moment in their closely fought election. Harris, 59, attacked Trump's intention to impose high tariffs on foreign goods - a proposal she has likened to a sales tax on the middle class - while touting her plan to offer tax benefits to families and small businesses. Trump, 78, criticized Harris for the persistent inflation during the Biden administration's term, though he overstated the level of price increases. He also pivoted quickly to his top issue, immigration, claiming again without evidence that immigrants from "insane asylums" are crossing the U.S. southern border with Mexico. Follow DH for more updates!
We'll do away with Obamacare if we come up with a better alternative, says Trump
07:5311 Sep 2024
'My rallies, we have the biggest rallies': Trump
07:5311 Sep 2024
Harris on Trump in early moments
07:5311 Sep 2024
Trump on Harris in early moments
07:5311 Sep 2024
Trump actually thanked President Xi for what he did during Covid, says Harris
08:3311 Sep 2024
Here's what chess legend Gary Kasparov had to say about the debate
Trump, a would-be autocrat, using Orban, an actual autocrat, as a character reference is too perfect. As with his praise for Xi and Putin as "strong," his naked envy of their unaccountable power is one of his few sincere expressions.
Mark Ruffalo praises Kamala Harris' performance in the debate
Honestly, I was anxious about this debate but what is clear is that Kamala not only has a vision for the future and lifting America up but she is just so much even-tempered and so much smarter that Trump. She crushed him. #Debate2024
Trump: "I want the war to stop. I want to save lives," Trump said, when asked if he wanted Ukraine to win the war with Russia.
Harris: "If Donald Trump were president, Putin would be sitting in Kyiv right now," said Harris."
08:1711 Sep 2024
Israel-Gaza conflict
Harris: "It must end immediately, and the way it will end is we need a ceasefire deal, and we need the hostages out."
Trump: "She hates Israel. If she's president, I believe that Israel will not exist within two years from now," he said, to which Harris replied, ""That's absolutely not true. I have my entire career and life supported Israel and the Israeli people."