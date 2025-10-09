Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Donald Trump’s war on the left: Inside the plan to investigate liberal groups

The Trump administration has released some examples of what it alleges are incidents of left-wing violence, but it has provided little evidence of a coordinated effort.
Last Updated : 09 October 2025, 11:39 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 October 2025, 11:39 IST
World newsUSALiberalstrumpleft-wing activists

Follow us on :

Follow Us