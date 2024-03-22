Don't mess with England flag, says UK PM Rishi Sunak as soccer kit gets update

London: National flags should not be "messed with", British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Friday, after Nike's decision to use an altered design of the St George's Cross on England's soccer shirts angered some fans.

Nike, which makes the kit for England's national soccer teams, unveiled its new design this week, which it said paid homage to the country's 1966 World Cup-winning men's team.

It features the St. George's Cross, which is red on a white background and is England's national flag, but in shades of red, blue and purple on the back of the shirt collar.

Nike called the change a "playful update" that was meant to "unite and inspire", adding that the design "disrupts history with a modern take on a classic".

But the move has spurred calls from some fans writing on social media and calling in to radio shows to scrap the new design.