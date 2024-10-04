Dressed to kill: Woman who locked boyfriend in suitcase, killed him wants professional make-up for trial

<p>A Florida woman, accused of murdering her boyfriend, surprised the court with her bizarre request to allow her professional hair and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/make-up">make-up</a> for her upcoming trial.</p>.<p>In a <a href="https://nypost.com/2024/10/03/us-news/florida-woman-accused-of-killing-boyfriend-in-suitcase-requests-hair-and-makeup-for-murder-trial/" rel="nofollow">report</a> on the <em>New York Post</em>, <a href="https://www.courttv.com/news/i-excel-at-everything-sarah-boone-tries-to-get-interrogation-tossed/" rel="nofollow">quoting</a> <em>CourtTV</em>, 46-year-old Sarah Boone was accused of second degree murder after her boyfriend, 42-year-old Jorge Torres, suffocated to death inside a suitcase back in 2020.</p>.<p>Boone claimed that Torres was killed during an alcohol-fueled game of hide-and-seek, while investigators claim that videos from her phone showed that she trapped him inside a suitcase while he begged to be let out.</p>.<p>Boone, in her defence, said that Torres had ended up hiding in the suitcase during an alcohol-fueled hide-and-seek game, and that his death was a complete accident. </p><p>The investigators on the other hand claim that videos from her phone showed that she trapped him inside a suitcase while he begged to be let out, <em>NYP</em> reported.</p>.<p>In one of the videos, she is reported to be laughing and saying, “Yeah that’s what you do when you choke me,” as her boyfriend begged to be let out.</p>.'Deadpool killer' Wade Wilson given death penalty for 'heinous' murders of 2 Florida women.<p>After the last hearing, the case is set to go to trial next week, and so Boone requested that she be allowed to get hair and make-up professionally done.</p>.<p>Intially, the judge entertained the bizarre request, stating her legal team will be allowed to get her make-up done. </p>.<p>However, after the Orange County Sheriff’s Office raised concerns of security and flagged the make-up as contraband, the motion was denied. </p>.<p>Boone says that the whole encounter of her arrest was hazy and she might have still been intoxicated when it happened. Additionally, the Miranda rights card she was given was found to not have the ninth question, that is a part of the warning: “Having these rights in mind, do you wish to talk to [investigators] now?”, <em>CourtTV</em> reported.</p>.<p>As such, her lawyer has fought to have her two-hour interview with the investigators removed from evidence.</p>.<p>Jury selection for the trial is scheduled to begin on Monday, October 7.</p>