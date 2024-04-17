JOIN US
Homeworld

Dubai submerged in floodwaters as it reels from record rains

Heavy rains lashed Dubai, dumping over a year and a half's worth of rain in a span of hours as it flooded roads, submerged vehicles, and stranded commuters.
Last Updated 17 April 2024, 08:09 IST

Dubai, a city known for its glitz and glamour, found itself grappling with unprecedented chaos as record-breaking rainfall crippled the city.

Credit: Reuters

The worst rain ever in Dubai in 75 years inundated the streets causing widespread flooding and disruption to daily life.

Credit: Reuters

The unexpected deluge caught residents and authorities off guard, highlighting the vulnerability of the city's infrastructure to extreme weather events.

Credit: Reuters

Several low-lying areas bore the brunt of the flooding, with reports of homes and businesses inundated with water.

Credit: Special Arrangement

Social media platforms were flooded with videos and images depicting the extent of the chaos, with residents expressing shock and disbelief at the scale of the flooding.

The famous Sheikh Zayed Road witnessed massive traffic and vehicles were at standstill due to flooding.

Credit: X/@dxbmaven

Dubai airport was forced to divert numerous incoming flights due to flooding.

Credit: Reuters

(Published 17 April 2024, 08:09 IST)
