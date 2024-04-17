Dubai submerged in floodwaters as it reels from record rains

Dubai, a city known for its glitz and glamour, found itself grappling with unprecedented chaos as record-breaking rainfall crippled the city.
The worst rain ever in Dubai in 75 years inundated the streets causing widespread flooding and disruption to daily life.
The unexpected deluge caught residents and authorities off guard, highlighting the vulnerability of the city's infrastructure to extreme weather events.
Several low-lying areas bore the brunt of the flooding, with reports of homes and businesses inundated with water.
Social media platforms were flooded with videos and images depicting the extent of the chaos, with residents expressing shock and disbelief at the scale of the flooding.
The famous Sheikh Zayed Road witnessed massive traffic and vehicles were at standstill due to flooding.
Dubai airport was forced to divert numerous incoming flights due to flooding.
(Published 17 April 2024, 08:09 IST)