Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Dutch court to rule on Shell appeal against landmark climate order

The ruling comes as the COP29 climate summit takes place in Baku, Azerbaijan.
Reuters
Last Updated : 11 November 2024, 17:04 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 November 2024, 17:04 IST
World newsShell

Follow us on :

Follow Us