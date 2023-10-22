Egypt is courted on all sides as pivotal to Gaza refugees’ fate

By Mirette Magdy

The war between Israel and Hamas has turned the spotlight on Egypt’s role as a regional powerbroker, potentially winning it Western support as it tries to escape a grinding economic crisis.

With long-held ties to Israel and a border with Gaza, Egypt’s stance is shaping up as key to the fate of any refugees and a sustained flow of aid for the besieged territory’s 2 million residents after Israel cut off crucial supplies in response to Hamas’s deadly Oct 7 assault.